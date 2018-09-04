Bud Light Promises Free Beer After Cleveland Browns’ First Win

Photo: tab1962 (Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have been the laughing stock of the NFL for quite a few years and while they’re doing their best to change that perception, they also understand reality. That’s apparently why they teamed up with Bud Light to install what are being called “Victory Fridges” around the city of Cleveland. (That sounds a lot more appealing than having to eat horse crap.)

Filled with over 200 bottles of chilled Bud Light, the Victory Fridges have been placed in ten local bars in addition to FirstEnergy Stadium and are to remain locked until the Cleveland Browns pick up their first victory of the season. That could take a while, considering the Browns have just a single regular season win since the 2015 season. Maybe they should just give free beers to the NFL fans who show up early to the game instead?

“The Bud Light Browns’ Victory Fridge is a fun way to celebrate and reward a fan base that has never wavered in enthusiasm or dedication for their team no matter what happens. We’re proud to show our support for Cleveland, and we’re always looking to bring NFL fans and friends together for memorable experiences,” Andy Goeler, VP of marketing for Bud Light, said in a statement.

You’ve stood by us through it all. We love you for it, and so does @budlight. These special fridges will unlock celebratory beers when we get our first regular season “W”.#VictoryFridge pic.twitter.com/LgsGNabMpt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018

The Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators will be unlocked via smart technology as soon as the Browns win their first game. The beers will be free, though you will have to show proper identification to get your hands on one.

This isn’t the first time Bud Light has shown interest in rooting for an NFL underdog. Just last season, the Anheuser-Busch branded beer company offered to pick up the bar tab if the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. They held true to their word, providing complimentary beer along the Eagles’ parade route.

Cleveland will open their season against their rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at home on Sept. 9, but you better stay hydrated because it might be a while before those Victory Fridges finally unlock.