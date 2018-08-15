Binge & Buy: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Brings the Battle Home

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Avengers: Infinity War

The fourth-highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office comes home to Blu-ray, DVD and Cinematic Universe Edition 4K. The first part of Marvel Studios’ epic culmination involves nearly every major hero in their roster, with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy being standouts. Josh Brolin truly delivers as the antagonist and central character trying to bring about a universal genocide for the good of the universe. A must-own for all Marvel fans!

Bad Samaritan

Life is good for two young car valets who use their business as a front to burglarize houses of their unsuspecting patrons until they target the wrong house, changing their lives forever. Featuring former Doctor Who star David Tennant!

The Last Warrior

Lutobor is a warrior who becomes involved in intertribal conflicts and sets off on a perilous journey to save his family. His guide is a captive Scythian who is his enemy, but they brave the treacherous wild steppes, moving toward the last haven of the Scythians, to what seems to be their inevitable demise.

Destined to Ride (DVD)

Lily’s life is turned upside down when she is forced to leave her friends to spend the summer on a remote ranch with her nature-loving aunt. the film stars Madeline Carroll, Denise Richards and Joey Lawrence.

Reissues

Tideland

A decade ago ThinkFilm released a botched Region 1 DVD of Terry Gilliam’s overlooked masterpiece with the wrong aspect ratio of 1:85, thus destroying the integrity of cinematographer Nicola Pecorini’s stunning panoramas. Now Arrow Video has released a definitive Blu-ray special edition featuring the proper 2:35 aspect ratio as well as all the original extras, including Vincenzo Natali’s 45-minute making of doc “Getting Gilliam.” The film itself is a dark marvel, an alternately haunting and whimsical journey of a young girl named Jeliza Rose (Jodelle Ferland) using her imagination to cope with the increasingly disturbing reality of both her junkie father (Jeff Bridges) and psychotic neighbor (Janet McTeer). Imagine Alice in Wonderland meets Texas Chainsaw Massacre if it were shot by Terrence Malick and you start to get a sense of what this film is.

The Cat O’ Nine Tails

Dario Argento’s 1971 sophomore feature gets a new 4K restoration upgrade from Arrow Video. The film follows a blind man (Karl Malden) who teams up with a reporter (James Franciscus) to solve the mystery of a robbery in a case that gets increasingly bloody.

Return of the Living Dead Part II

Scream Factory issues the 1987 sequel to the 1985 cult classic, which finds a mysterious vapor once again turning residents of a small neighborhood (along with the previously deceased) into flesh-eating zombies. The Blu-ray features a new 2K scan, new audio commentaries from actress Suzanne Snyder as well as a film historian commentary, new featurettes on effects, directing, and much more!

New on Digital HD

Book Club

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen star in this comedy about four lifelong friends whose lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey.

Action Point

Everyone’s favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville (Bad Grandpa, Jackass) is back as the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park.

How to Get Girls

Zach and Ben are two nerdy childhood best friends with a dream to go to Comic-Con. When they are forced to part ways they vow that when Ben returns they will finish their comic book, make it to Comic-Con and make their dreams come true.

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

When Edgar decides to sell a nefarious looking puppet at a convention, all hell breaks loose when the puppets come alive and go on a killing spree. This reimagining of the famous horror franchise comes to theaters, VOD and Digital on August 17.

What Still Remains (VOD and theaters)

Twenty-five years after a viral outbreak decimated the population, the remaining survivors still fear that deadly illness and the feral “Changed” it has created. Against this post-apocalyptic backdrop, a young woman loses her family and struggles to survive on her own in the wilderness.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Arrow: The Complete Sixth Season

After last season’s emotional showdown between Oliver Queen and Adrian Chase, the focus shifts into uncovering the fate of each and every member of Team Arrow – with their futures left hanging precariously in the balance. Having finally solidified and strengthened his crime-fighting team, the Green Arrow might be forced to rethink his relationships with his “family” in Season 6.

Steven Universe: The Heart of the Crystal Gems

Reeling from new information about Steven’s mom, Rose Quartz, the Crystal Gems feel like they’re falling apart! Ruby and Sapphire are at odds for the first time – what will happen to Garnet? A joyful celebration is interrupted when the final battle comes to Beach City – can Steven lead the Crystal Gems to victory? Will they have the strength to pull together and show Homeworld the true heart of the Crystal Gems?

Muppet Babies: Time to Play! (DVD)

Join Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, Animal and a brand-new Muppet Baby names Summer Penguin as they use the power of imagination to transport from Miss Nanny’s playroom into out of this world adventures! The DVD includes 8 episodes plus 4 bonus episodes, 10 shorts and 6 music videos!

Power Rangers: Ninja Steel (DVD)

The evil Galvanax sends his warrior contestants down to Earth to steal the Ninja Power Stars, where each epic battle against the Power Rangers is broadcast throughout the universe. Together, the Power Rangers must master their arsenal of Ninja Power Stars, Zords and Megazords, each made of legendary Ninja Steel, in order to stop this evil threat and save Earth from destruction.

Seal Team: Season 1 (DVD)

It takes a special breed of warrior to become a Navy SEAL. In the thrilling first season of SEAL Team, discover the intense, high-stakes world of these dedicated global guardians who live and die on the front lines of America’s war on terror. Starring David Boreanaz, this gritty, authentic military drama takes you behind the scenes of the private and professional lives of heroes and their families with an exciting mix of emotional realism and explosive action.

NCIS: New Orleans: The Fourth Season (DVD)

A Nuclear Terror Threat. An Elusive Serial Killer. A Mystifying Supernatural Murder. These are just a few of the pulse-pounding, edge-of-your-seat cases facing the elite NCIS team in the fourth season of NCIS: New Orleans. But no matter the risks, the heroic agents, led by Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride (Scott Bakula), remain at the top of their game from the action-packed season premiere to the explosive finale!

