Sony To Release Limited Translucent PS4 To Celebrate 500 Million Sold

It’s been 24 years since Sony first introduced the Playstation, coincidentally the last time we had a life, but in that relatively small speck of time, the company has sold 525.3 million of the world’s most popular gaming console. It doesn’t matter if you own the original Playstation, PSP, PS Vita or the Playstation 4, Sony has decided to celebrate it all with a limited release of a new translucent PS4 Pro starting August 24.

In a nostalgic ode to Sony’s 90’s heritage, the see-through Playstation 4, encased in a deep-blue plastic, will also include a bronze plate on the front with an etched serial number on it. Some of those serial numbers will have an extra special meaning to them, as a small handful will commemorate important dates in PlayStation history, such as the original PlayStation’s US launch date (09995 — September 9, 1995).

The limited-edition bundle, which will reportedly retail for an expected $500 price tag, includes a 2TB PS4 Pro, Dualshock 4 controller (also see-through), vertical standing case and PlayStation camera. If you don’t want to pony up the cash for the translucent Playstation, you’ll also be able to purchase the controller individually, as well as a gold wireless headset that has the same transparent casing as the console. Because hey, not everyone has half a grand for commemorative versions of shit they already own!

Getting your hands on the new Playstation is not going to be easy, considering Sony plans to manufacture only 50,000 of them. So unless you’ve got Kanye Klout, or you’re Scrooge McDuck with a vault full of gold coins you like to swim in, you better start watching your pennies, if you want to pick up the latest in all things Playstation.

You’ve got 10 days to come up with the money (August 24), or else.