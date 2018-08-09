Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 8/9/2018

I’m back again ready to round up all of the new free games! Free Play is here with the latest free titles and video game experiences, all available at the low, low price of zero dollars! Let’s dive into this week’s selection!

Mafia III and Dead by Daylight (PS Plus August 2018)

It’s the beginning of a new month, which means it’s time for PS Plus subscribers to receive their bonus free games. The highlights for August 2018 include Mafia III and Dead by Daylight for PS4. Of course, there are also free games up for grabs on PS3, with Bound by Flame and Serious Sam 3 BFE, and PS Vita, with Draw Slasher and Space Hulk.

Since you need PS Plus to play online in most games, I imagine the majority of PS4 owners are already subscribed to the service. Bonus games are just the cherry on top of being able to play online with friends (and foes)!

Forza Horizon 2 and For Honor (Xbox Games With Gold August 2018)

PlayStation owners aren’t the only ones getting free games this month. Xbox Live Gold members will also be able to get their hands on premium titles at no additional cost. Both Forza Horizon 2 and For Honor are available for Xbox One. Those still rocking an Xbox 360, or Xbox One players taking advantage of backward compatibility, will get to enjoy Dead Space 3 and Disney Epic Mickey 2.

Again, in the same way that PS4 owners most likely have a PS Plus subscription already, I expect most Xbox One players to be signed up to Xbox Live Gold. Get these new games added to your library!

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Demo (PS4, Xbox One)

If you’re big into soccer, then Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 can be given a trial run through the demo. Available on both PS4 and Xbox One, the PES 2019 demo weighs in at 3.76 GB, which seems substantial.

Get it downloaded and see if it helps you decide whether to grab it or Fifa 19 this year!

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Demo (PS4, Xbox One)

It would be rude not to mention the Valkyria Chronicles 4 demo that is also available on PS4 and Xbox One. Though the title may sound a tad intimidating to the uninitiated, this part overhead turn-based strategy, part RPG, and part real-time third-person shooter makes for one hell of a unique experience.

The standout visuals are reason enough for a download of the demo, with unique hand-drawn designs definitely worth experiencing.

