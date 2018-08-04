This Week in Trailers: ‘Venom’ vs ‘Constantine’ for Comic Book Superiority

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that have debuted this week dive in for all the thrills, laughs, and first looks below!

Venom

Sony Pictures has released the brand new Venom trailer! Tom Hardy stars in the upcoming feature film as Eddie Brock, the host for Venom. Joining him in the film are Michelle Williams (The Greatest Showman), Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jenny Slate (Zootopia) and Woody Harrelson (the Hunger Games franchise, True Detective). The comic book movie opens on October 5.

Smallfoot

Warner Animation Group has released the final trailer for their animated film Smallfoot, coming to theaters on September 28. Smallfoot stars Channing Tatum (The LEGO Batman Movie, the Jump Street films) as the Yeti, Migo, and James Corden (Trolls, The Emoji Movie) as the Smallfoot, Percy.

Constantine: City of Demons

From executive producers David S. Gover and Greg Berlanti, The Hellblazer is back in an all-new twisted tale of mystery, intrigue and the occult with Constantine: City of Demons, a full-length, R-rated feature film based on the acclaimed DC animated series from CW Seed. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Blue Ribbon Content and DC Entertainment, the action-packed movie will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment starting October 9, 2018 on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital.

Lizzie

Roadside Attractions and Saban Films released the brand new trailer for their upcoming period drama, Lizzie, starring Academy Award nominee Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry) as the renowned accused murderess Lizzie Borden and Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga). The film opens in select theaters on September 14, 2018.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Writer/director Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning man behind 2017’s Best Picture winner Moonlight, has revealed a teaser for his next film, If Beale Street Could Talk, based on the James Baldwin novel of the same name. The teaser was released by Annapurna Pictures to coincide with the late Baldwin’s birthday on August 2, 1924.

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

RLJE Films has released the trailer for the horror movie reboot Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, which is as red as a Red Band gets. The reimagining of the Full Moon Features cult classic stars Thomas Lennon (TV’s Reno 911!), Jenny Pellicer (TV’s Cocaine Godmother), Nelson Franklin (TV’s Veep), Charlyne Yi (This is 40), Michael Pare (Eddie and the Cruisers), and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator). The iconic Udo Kier (Brawl in Cell Block 99) stars as the titular character.

