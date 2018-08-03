Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 8/3/2018

It’s that time of the week again, where we round up all of the new free games. Free Play is here with the latest free titles and video game experiences, all available at the low, low price of absolutely nothing! Let’s dive right into this week’s selection.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Demo (PS4, Xbox One)

It’s almost time to find out how Clementine’s story ends, with The Walking Dead: The Final Season launching on August 14. To help prepare PS4 and Xbox One owners for what is sure to be an emotional farewell, Telltale Games has released a demo teaser, which can be found in the “Demo” section of the PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season demo lets players experience the first 15 minutes of the game, allowing a preview of the new gameplay mechanics. For example, the combat is now more interactive and involved, which should make the undead even scarier!

Free Battlefield 1 & Battlefield 4 Expansions (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

During what EA is calling “The Road to Battlefield 5,” the publisher has made several Battlefield expansions available for free. These include Battlefield 1 Apocalypse, Battlefield 4 Naval Strike, and Battlefield 4 China Rising.

These expansions are available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You’ll be wanting to download them before August 7, as that is when they will be restored to full price.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta (PS4)

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta is now available on PS4. In what is one of the most generous betas that I’ve ever seen, players will be able to access six different maps, play in six different modes, and use 10 different Specialists. Treyarch Studios seems to have nothing to hide!

Currently, the only way of getting access is to pre-order the game, or through a code received during a giveaway. However, it wouldn’t be unusual for the beta to opened up to all players during a stress test. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta is scheduled to last for at least three days, with August 5 being the expected end date.

Madden NFL 19 Trial (Xbox One, PC)

Madden NFL 19 will officially launch on August 10. However, if you’re an EA Access member on Xbox One, or an Origin Access member on PC, you’ll be able to get early access to the game.

Those with a “Basic” account will be able to get 10 hours of early access. However, if you recently bought into the “Premier” service, you’ll be able to access Madden NFL 19 early with no restrictions whatsoever!