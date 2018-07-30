Watch: Grand Theft Auto V Online Opens After Hours Club

Photo: Rockstar Games

You just never know who might show up in Grand Theft Auto. Rockstar Games’ iconic video game guest appearances is as long as its body count: Phil Collins (as himself), Samuel L. Jackson, Jenna Jameson, Dennis Hopper, The Game, and many more.

You can add some the biggest names in underground dance music to that list with the recently released Grand Theft Auto V Online update. The house/techno-friendly soundtrack features a new after hours nightclub that game players can party at. Artists including Dixon, The Black Madonna, and Tale of Us appear as guest DJs.

Three-time DJ Awards winner Solomun is the first of the DJs to make it to GTA Online (check out his extended set below) with an uncanny motion capture model that includes the German DJ’s trademark hand dancing.

Like most of the other GTA guest stars, the Diynamic label music owner is a huge Grand Theft Auto fan, who also teamed up with Rockstar Games for his “Customer Is King” music video, which is shot entirely inside the game, complete with a gritty crime story starring the former Mixmag DJ of the year (see it below).