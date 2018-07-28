This Week in Trailers: ‘Alita’ Flies Into Battle With ‘Mile 22’ and Pooh

Alita: Battle Angel

20th Century Fox has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming manga film adaptation, Alita: Battle Angel! Visionary filmmakers James Cameron (Avatar) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) create a groundbreaking new heroine on December 21, 2018.

Walt Disney’s Christopher Robin

Walt Disney Studios has released a new extended sneak peek for their upcoming movie Disney’s Christopher Robin, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell. The family film with the Winnie the Pooh characters debuts in theaters on August 3.

Mile 22

STXfilms has released the final trailer for Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg’s upcoming thriller Mile 22, featuring the unreleased track from Migos “Is you ready?”. The film arrives in theaters on August 17.

Mid90s

A24 has released the first trailer and poster for Mid90s, the directorial debut of two-time Academy Award-nominated actor Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street, Moneyball, 21 Jump Street). The film opens in theaters on October 19.

Slender Man

Screen Gems has released the trailer for their upcoming horror film, Slender Man, based on the internet phenomenon that has a self-explanatory name but a terrifying visage. Sylvain White (Stomp the Yard, The Losers) directed the film, starring Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, Jaz Sinclair, Annalise Basso, and Javier Botet. Slender Man will open in theaters on August 10.

Operation Finale

MGM has released the final trailer for Operation Finale, the historical thriller starring Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Ben Kingsley (Gandhi, Iron Man 3). The new trailer showcases the fine line between what is right and what is wrong. Operation Finale debuts in theaters on September 14.

Final Score

35,000 lives. 90 minutes. No extra time. Saban Films has released the official trailer for their upcoming action movie Final Score, starring Dave Bautista (Avengers: Infinity War, Spectre). The action film will arrive in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on September 14.

Hunter Killer

Summit Premiere has released the first official trailer for its upcoming film, Hunter Killer. The film stars Gerard Butler, Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini and Toby Stephens, debuting nationwide on October 26.

What They Had

Bleecker Street released the first official trailer from their upcoming familial drama film, What They Had. Hilary Swank (Logan Lucky), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Blythe Danner (I’ll See You In My Dreams), Robert Forster (London Has Fallen), Taissa Farmiga (The Nun), and Josh Lucas (The Mysteries of Laura) star in the October 12 release.

I Think We’re Alone Now

Momentum Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming sci-fi drama I Think We’re Alone Now, starring Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) and Elle Fanning (Super 8, Maleficent). The film will debut on September 21.

