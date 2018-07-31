Mini-Trailers Before Movie Trailers Are Spoiling Everything In 5 Seconds Or Less

Photo: Sony Pictures

You’ve waited months to see the first glimpse of a long-anticipated movie, and, wait, what the f–k did I just see? Was that a five-second ad for the movie before its own movie trailer? God. Dammit.

If you’ve had the displeasure of watching, say, the Venom movie trailer recently, you may have noticed the quick pre-cap beforehand. That wasn’t a glitch. That was the unexpected new mini-trailer to start the expected movie trailer.

Another prime example would be the new Robin Hood movie (which recently took part in a Mandatory movie battles). In some cases, major trailer spoilers show up in those five seconds, ruining what is otherwise a great movie trailer. And for who? Mainly people who are unaware the movie exists.

It happens fast, and most of us don’t even have our volume on right, but the quick flash basically packs in some of the best parts of the coming attraction. Coming, as in literal seconds from now.

Your immediate reactions may range from “Wow, what just happened?” to “Who do these people think they’re dealing with!?” You may even physically act out by throwing your computer into the wall and spending the rest of your day eye-twitching in a crowded Apple store.

So What Gives?

According to Business Insider, the mini-trailers have to do with “mobile optimization.” Since people are constantly looking for something to do on their phones, these quick blips are a way to reel in an ignorant outside market.

For example, if you search for something on YouTube you specifically want, you’ll probably find it. Whereas these mini trailers, attached to longer trailers, are designed to pull in people who don’t necessarily know what they want. A two-to-five second trailer might be just enough to interest and drag them in. It may also be all they’re willing to watch before moving onto the next pointless thing. This is the human mind of today. Ain’t life grand?

What do you expect when we spend so much time in front of a screen? Average Office Worker Spends 1,700 Hours Per Year In Front Of Computer

Does It Work?

Apparently, yes. While it may not be great for desktop users (or people who are looking forward to what is likely a disastrous reboot of their childhood), the mini-trailers have increased traffic on these trailers by as much as four times the anticipated amount by way of mobile marketing tactics.

We just feel sorry for the people who spent weeks (maybe months) splicing, editing and crafting the sound, video and sequence of an exciting new movie, only to have it snipped into a five-second clip.

We hope you’re happy, general public. How do you sleep at night? Hit us up with your thoughts on these new trailers. Friend or foe?