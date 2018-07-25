Binge & Buy: ‘Ready Player One’ is Ready to Own

Welcome to Mandatory’s Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD column for the week of July 24th! You can find detailed write-ups of different titles below!

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 80’s fueled novel hits 88 miles per hour and debuts on Blu-ray and 4K. Set in 2045, the virtual reality world- the OASIS is the future. Follow Wade and his friends on a digital treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

More From ComingSoon.net : All The SDCC Trailers You Need To See

Famed action director Dante Lam returns with this explosive follow-up to his 2016 box office smash Operation Mekong. When a terrorist plot to obtain nuclear materials is hidden under the cover of a violent coup, only the Chinese Navy’s elite Jiaolong Assault Team have the deadly skill and precision needed to take on the situation.

Reissues

Brian Yuzna directs the third and final film in the Re-Animator saga, which once again features Jeffrey Combs as Dr. Herbert West, this time in prison for his reckless experiments, but that doesn’t stop him from continuing his work. Features an early appearance by Elsa Pataky of the Fast & Furious franchise! The Vestron release features interviews with Yuzna, Combs and more!

In 2001 director Stuart Gordon and screenwriter Dennis Paoli (Re-Animator, From Beyond, Castle Freak) once again entered H.P. Lovecraft territory with this loose adaptation of the author’s “The Shadow Over Innsmouth.” The film is an appropriately wet, dirty, slimy production shot in Spain and featuring some dated effects and a bit of a pacing sag in the middle, but otherwise it’s a full-tilt horror masterpiece about a guy and his girl who wash up in a fishing village where the entire town of fish-like people worships a monster god. The Blu-ray from Lionsgate’s Vestron line features interviews with Gordon, producer Brian Yuzna and Lovecraft expert S.T. Joshi.

A short-and-sweet noir flick from 1956 given the Blu-ray treatment from Kino Lorber follows a young hot rodder who gets involved with the wrong dame and winds up kidnapped in a cabin by a trio of robbers. Features a strong supporting turn from cult film star and James Dean pal Nick Adams.

Another noir classic put out by Kino this week is this 1947 film starring Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas in the first of their seven feature co-starring roles. It follows Lancaster’s character who gets jailed for a robbery committed by both he and Douglas, but when he gets out of prison to collect his share of the dough his old partner has other ideas.

New on Digital HD

The Death of Superman

The original 1993 comic book story that inspired Batman v Superman gets a direct adaptation in this DC animated film featuring The Man of Steel going up against his most challenging foe: Doomsday!

Dead Night (in select theaters and on VOD July 27)

Arriving in theaters and on VOD is this horror flick about a family vacationing in a remote Oregon cabin who encounter a strange woman in the woods. The film features horror legend Barbara Crampton (From Beyond, Re-Animator, We Are Still Here)!

Our House (in select theaters and on VOD July 27)

When his parents are killed in a car accident, science wiz Ethan (Thomas Mann) must leave behind college and his girlfriend (Nicola Peltz) to care for his younger brother and sister. By day, he juggles the responsibilities of raising two kids; by night, he tinkers in the garage on an invention he hopes will change the world: a machine that can generate wireless electricity. He gets more than he bargained for, however, when the device awakens the dead souls that haunt the house.

Find more content like this at