Sacha Baron Cohen’s Latest Stunt Got GOP Lawmaker To Drop Trou, Shout N-Word

It may not appear like it at first glance, but Sacha Baron Cohen is a man of many talents. Yes, the Borat actor, although controversial, is talented (even if his stunts results in getting politicians fired).

Whether you like him or not, the shtick is genius — an ability to mold himself into a seemingly infinite amount of characters in such believable detail is simply out of this world. And it seems no matter how often he fools people on camera, he continues to find new ways to viciously prank unsuspecting victims.

His latest show is called Who Is America? After two episodes, the Showtime satirical program is sending shockwaves through the every wave of amber grain from sea to blazing sea.

The first episode lured politicians into supporting guns for toddlers. The second — which aired Sunday night — well, just watch…

This is elected GOP lawmaker Jason Spencer participating in what he thought was an anti-terrorism training video with @SachaBaronCohen on tonight’s #WhoIsAmerica https://t.co/HaVJ3HDFIF pic.twitter.com/1VX4xeueu7 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 23, 2018

That was Georgia GOP lawmaker Jason Spencer, who allegedly thought he was making an anti-terrorism video …through the use of homophobia.

Spencer is now a famous politician for all the wrong reasons. It’s hard to fathom how someone this dense, gullible, and insensitive (to say the very least) is in office …but that’s precisely why Cohen is doing the show. Check out the full clip with Spencer below (use discretion, as this video is not safe for work):

This not only shows how he went along with every instruction given to him by Cohen’s character (an “Israeli military expert”), but also “trained” to take upskirt pics, use a terribly offensive Chinese accent, and shout the N-word several times.

It’s no surprise many are calling for Mr. Spencer to step down from office.

Jason Spencer is a disgrace to Georgia and should resign his elected office immediately. While I’m glad he never supported our campaign and actually actively opposed us, I think it speaks to the judgment of our voters that he was overwhelmingly defeated earlier this year. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) July 23, 2018

The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) July 23, 2018

In a normal country, and in a normal political party, GOP State Rep. Jason Spencer would be forced to resign immediately! https://t.co/BNFb8qjW9Y — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 23, 2018

Holy shit, Jason Spencer. Holy fucking shit. — The Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) July 23, 2018

On “Who Is America?” Georgia state rep. Jason Spencer (R.) exposed himself and yelled racial epithets during a fake military-training session conducted by host Sacha Baron Cohen. Spencer has responded, saying Cohen “took advantage of my paralyzing fear.” https://t.co/Fe4Sf2z695 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 23, 2018

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the state representative threatened to sue the TV show to prevent the episode from airing. He has now apologized, but refuses to leave office.

House Speaker David Ralston urged the legislator, state Rep. Jason Spencer, to resign shortly after the episode of “Who is America?” aired Sunday night, and he was soon echoed by leaders and rank-and-file members from both sides of the aisle. He may still face official repercussions: Georgia Republican leaders are researching ways to reprimand him, short of calling a special session to oust him from office. And Ralston’s office said bipartisan legislative leaders – House Majority Leader Jon Burns and Minority Leader Bob Trammell – are discussing filing a joint ethics complaint targeting Spencer’s behavior.

The good news is Spencer lost his primary election. He’ll be out of office come November. Let’s hope the people of Georgia elect someone who better represents the human race in his place.

Please, wherever you are, vote.