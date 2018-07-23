This Week in Trailers: Special San Diego Comic Con 2018 Edition

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that have debuted over the past week. We’re coming to you on a Monday with a special edition devoted to all the biggest movie trailers from this past weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con!

Aquaman

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films have released the Aquaman trailer featuring our first look at Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry on a new adventure. Directed by James Wan, the film opens on December 21 in theaters everywhere.

Shazam!

The upcoming DC superhero film Shazam! revealed its first trailer, featuring Zachary Levi as the transformed version of Billy Batson. Shazam! will debut in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, featuring our first glance at what looks to be a super monster brawl for the ages! The sequel, starring Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown, The Shape of Water‘s Sally Hawkins, and Game of Thrones‘ Charles Dance is set to stomp into theaters on May 31, 2019.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Warner Bros. Pictures released a new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Comic-Con trailer, touting the next installment in the Harry Potter prequel series. The film will debut in theaters November 16, 2018.

Glass

Universal Pictures debuted the highly anticipated first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming Glass. Returning for the followup to Split and Unbreakable are cast members Bruce Willis as David Dunn, Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass, and James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb, aka The Horde.

First Man

Universal Pictures has released a first look at Damien Chazelle’s upcoming First Man, marking the 49th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first step onto the moon (which happened at exactly 10:56 PM EDT on July 20 in 1969). It’s also Chazell’s follow-up to his critically-adored La La Land.

Welcome to Marwen

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Academy Award-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis‘ (Forrest Gump, Steel Soldiers) upcoming true story Welcome to Marwen. The movie stars Oscar nominee Steve Carell (Foxcatcher, The Office) as a man discovering how art can restore the human spirit.

Overlord

Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot have released the first Overlord trailer, offering your first look at Bad Robot’s first ever R-rated movie.

Robin Hood

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for the upcoming action-adventure Robin Hood, starring Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Eddie the Eagle) as the title hero, with Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, Ray) as Little John, Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) as Will Scarlet, Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies) as Maid Marion, Tim Minchin (Californication) as Friar Tuck, and Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders, The Revenant) as Guy of Gisborne.

Boy Erased

Focus Features has released the official trailer for the coming-of-age and coming-out drama, Boy Erased. The movie comes from writer/director Joel Edgerton (The Gift) and is based on Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith, and Family by Garrard Conley. The film stars Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) and Academy Award winners Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and Nicole Kidman (The Hours).

Assassination Nation

NEON and GOZIE AGBO have released the full length red band trailer for their upcoming film, Assassination Nation. The film stars Odessa Young (The Daughter), Suki Waterhouse (The Bad Batch), Hari Nef (Transparent), R&B musician Abra, Anika Noni Rose (Everything, Everything) , Colman Domingo (Lincoln), Maude Apatow (This is 40), with Bill Skarsgård (It) with Joel McHale (Ted) and Bella Thorne (Blended).

Bohemian Rhapsody

20th Century Fox has released the official Bohemian Rhapsody trailer, a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.

The Darkest Minds

20th Century Fox has released a brand new teaser video for The Darkest Minds, their adaptation of the YA novel by Alexandra Bracken. The film opens in theaters on August 3, 2018.

On the Basis of Sex

Focus Features has released the trailer for their upcoming biopic On the Basis of Sex, starring Academy Award nominee Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Theory of Everything) as Ruth Bader Ginsburg opposite Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name) as her husband, Martin.

