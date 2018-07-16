For The Love Of God, Stop Giving Money To Kylie Jenner (And Donate Here Instead)

Each and every day, we stumble upon baffling news ($1,500 ice cream sundaes?!). Then there’s news that makes us want to give up on humanity.

Case in point, a fundraiser has been started to give Kylie Jenner $100 million. In case you’ve been on a multi-day Fortnite binge, Forbes recently said the 20-year-old could be the world’s youngest self-made billionaire after revealing her cosmetic company has raked in $900 million.

thank you @Forbes for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what i love everyday. #KylieCosmetics pic.twitter.com/CRBwlBByk9 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 11, 2018

People immediately started questioning the so-called “self-made” status. After all, she comes from possibly the most famous family in reality television. With hella capital and a platform that envies our current President, Jenner isn’t anything like a 23-year-old Mark Zuckerberg who exploded in wealth after creating Facebook.

But what’s tremendously unsettling is that Jenner has enough fanatics to warrant a GoFundMe attempting to get her that last $100 million (and the coveted billionaire status).

From the creator:

Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes Magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking. I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars. WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.

No, “extremely important” is donating bone marrow to save a child’s life. Or giving money to help a low-income family to send their teenager to college. It’s lending a helping hand at a local food kitchen. It’s buying your dad a McRib when he’s hangry and about to go all Homer Simpson on you. Hell, we’d rather see you give money to someone struggling through college debt.

“Extremely important” can mean a lot of things, but it’s not adding more money to the pockets of a multi-millionaire.

Aside from the egregious lack of ethics regarding the aforementioned “campaign” — and the fact that giving her money would eliminate any remaining aspect of her “self-made” status — below are actual, extremely important causes in which to give your money.

Josh’s Take

The following are non-profits that were either recommended by my personal friends and family or have an A+ rating by Charity Watch.

My wife and I are even raising money to Tackle Kids Cancer.

I would like to think any sane person would rather set their hair on fire than “donate” to an effort to further enrich a millionaire. If there’s any good to come out of such a ridiculous endeavor, let’s make sure it’s at the benefit of things that actually matter.

