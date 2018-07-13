The Official FIFA 2018 World Cup Final Playlist Is Here

Photo: China News Service [Getty Images]

The FIFA World Cup Final is being played this Sunday between France and Croatia, and the FIFA gods have just dropped their Football Stadium Anthems Playlist on Spotify. It’s hotter than the Russian World Cup fan who turned out to also be a porn star.

Even if your team has gone home, we can all appreciate hits from the Messis and Ronaldos of EDM: Daft Punk, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris, ZHU, Major Lazer, Kygo, DJSnake, and the late great Avicii (RIP).

The track list is as long as the month long World Cup itself, with over 100 tracks that includes global superstars such as: U2, Sia, Coldplay, Kanye West, AC/DC, and many more. It ensures that the party goes on well after the trophy has been handed out.