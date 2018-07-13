This Week in Trailers: ‘Goosebumps 2’ Leads A Pack of Family Films and Period Pieces

Photo: Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures have released the first trailer for the upcoming Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween! A sequel to the hit film from 2015, Halloween comes to life in a brand-new comedy adventure based on R.L. Stine’s 400-million-selling series of books. The family horror comedy will hit theaters on October 12.



Walt Disney Pictures has released a new sneak peek at Christopher Robin, the upcoming film featuring Ewan McGregor as the grown-up version of the title character alongside Winnie the Pooh and friends. Directed by Marc Forster, the film debuts in theaters on August 3.



Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for their upcoming original animated movie, Wonder Park. A production from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, the film features the voices of Jennifer Garner (Alias, 13 Going On 30), Matthew Broderick (The Producers, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight, The Lion King), Mila Kunis (Bad Moms, The Spy Who Dumped Me), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Ken Jeong (The Hangover series), Norbert Leo Butz (Dan in Real Life, Fair Game), Brianna Denski and Ken Hudson Campbell. It opens on March 15, 2019.



Focus Features has the official trailer for their upcoming historical drama Mary, Queen of Scots. The film stars Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) as Mary Stuart opposite Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) who portrays Queen Elizabeth I in the Working Title Films production. The film is set for release on December 7, 2018.



Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for writer/director Dan Fogelman’s (This Is Us) drama-romance Life Itself. The multigenerational saga features an international ensemble including Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Olivia Wilde (TRON: Legacy), Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), Annette Bening (American Beauty), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Sergio Peris- Mencheta (Resident Evil: Afterlife), Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin (Homeland, The Princess Bride). The movie will debut in theaters on September 21, 2018.



Bleeker Street has debuted the first trailer for Colette, the literary biopic starring two-time Academy Award nominee Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game, Pride & Prejudice) from Still Alice director Wash Westmoreland. Also starring Dominic West, Eleanor Tomlinson and Fiona Shaw, Knightley portrays Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, the French novelist and Nobel Prize nominee most famous for penning the 1944 book Gigi, which was later adapted into the famous 1958 movie musical starring Leslie Caron, which won the Oscar for Best Picture. Check out the film on September 18 in select theaters.



Fox Searchlight Pictures has released the teaser trailer for historical drama The Favourite, which stars Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, and Rachel Weisz. The film is directed by Greek film director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) and arrives in theaters November 23.

