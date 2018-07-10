Binge & Buy: ‘A Quiet Place’ Leads a Quiet-ish Week

Welcome to Mandatory’s July 10 Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD column! You can find detailed write-ups of different titles below!

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

A Quiet Place

John Krasinski’s surprise horror blockbuster follows a family that must make as little noise as possible in order to survive an alien invasion by blind, hearing-sensitive aliens.

Chappaquiddick

Jason Clarke stars as the embattled Senator Ted Kennedy after his infamous car accident in 1969 that left Mary Jo Kopechne dead.

Lean on Pete

Charlie Plummer, Chloe Sevigny and Steve Buscemi co-star in this film about a fifteen year old who finds acceptance at the local racetrack.

Future World

Star and co-director James Franco follows up his critical triumph of The Disaster Artist with -what else?- a post-apocalyptic B-movie co-starring Snoop Dogg, Method Man and Milla Jovovich!

The Leisure Seeker

Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland star as a runaway couple on an unforgettable journey in the faithful old RV they call the Leisure Seeker. The couple travels from Boston to The Ernest Hemingway Home in Key West, recapturing their passion for life and their love for each other on a road trip that provides revelation and surprise right up to the very end.

211

Officer Mike Chandler (Nicolas Cage) and a young civilian passenger find themselves under-prepared and outgunned when fate puts them squarely in the crosshairs of a daring bank heist in progress by a fearless team of highly trained and heavily armed men.

24 X 36

This fun and fascinating documentary arrives on DVD and chronicles the downfall of the illustrated movie poster, and features interviews with some of the poster legends of yesterday as well as today’s alternative scene.

Criterion Corner

Bull Durham

Ron Shelton’s comic masterpiece from 1988 arrives on Criterion Collection Blu-ray, with Kevin Costner as the wizened minor leaguer mentoring the young hotshot played by Tim Robbins, with sexy Susan Sarandon thrown into the mix.

New on Digital HD

Traffik

Paula Patton and Omar Epps star in this action packed thriller about a weekend getaway at a mountain estate that turns deadly for a young couple.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Mosaic

Sharon Stone stars in this six-part thriller from HBO about a children’s book author involved in a disappearance. Garrett Hedlund, Frederick Weller, Beau Bridges, Paul Reubens, Jennifer Ferrin, Devin Ratray, Michael Cerveris, James Ransone, Jeremy Bobb and Maya Kazan co-star and Oscar-winner Steven Soderbergh directs.

