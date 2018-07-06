Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 7/6/2018

In a world where microtransactions are running rampant and season passes are demanding constant investment, it’s always nice to see a game which costs absolutely nothing. You can never go wrong with a bit of free entertainment, and that’s what Free Play celebrates.

This post contains a rundown of the week’s free gaming titles. Download them quickly, as free stuff doesn’t tend to stick around for long!

Rocket League (Xbox One, PC)

With British football seemingly taking over the world, it seems only apt for Rocket League, which combines cars and football in the best way possible, to have a free weekend.

Rocket League has continued to evolve through great developer support, with new content being regularly added.

Both PC and Xbox One users can get their hands on the game from now until 10 a.m PT on Monday, July 9. There’s no limit on how much you can play, so grab some friends and enjoy the freebie!

Cuisine Royale (PC)

At this point, you’re probably sick of hearing about battle royale games. The genre is still blowing up, and now everyone and their mothers are trying to get a slice of that BR pie. I understand you might be tired of it all, but you need to look into Cuisine Royale.

What began as a bit of joke for April Fool’s, is now a full-fledged battle royale game. It runs surprisingly well and the gameplay is satisfying. Honestly, it’s fantastic for the price ($0!).

Cuisine Royale is currently free, but the developers are planning to make it paid-for. Add it to your Steam library now, before it’s too late!

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

This is more like an honorable mention, as it didn’t technically become available this week. However, it’s such a fantastic title that I just had to include it!

Acting as a prequel to Life Is Strange 2, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit puts players into the shoes of a highly imaginative boy, as he navigates through his house and goes on a bunch of adventures. There’s a lot to dig up beneath the surface here, with a more mature story hiding below. I won’t spoil it; just give it a play!

PS Plus Games July 2018

PlayStation console owners, who most probably own a PlayStation Plus account to play online, can now access their line-up of free games for July 2018.

On PS4, you’re looking at the narrative-focused Heavy Rain and combat-driven Absolver. These titles couldn’t be more different from one another, but both get my recommendation. These are some great games for the low, low price of free.

In addition to the PS4 titles, PS Plus subscribers also get their hands on Rayman 3 HD (PS3), Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess (PS3), Space Overlords (PS Vita), and Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma (PS Vita). The latter game is exceptionally good, if you do happen to own a Vita!

Xbox Games With Gold July 2018

Xbox players also have their pick of free titles to choose from. Xbox Gold subscribers can now get Assault Android Cactus, which is Xbox One X Enhanced, as well as Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown, a backwards compatible Xbox 360 title.

These aren’t the most exciting games in the world, but don’t worry, as Microsoft will be granting you more free games in a couple of weeks.

Twitch Prime Games (PC)

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, and therefore a Twitch Prime membership, please make sure that you’re downloading your free games! There are 21 of them in total, with a new title being added each day. Once a new game goes live, it remains on the site for a week. Once those seven days are up, that’s it, you can no longer claim it.

The current line-up of free Twitch Prime games includes Q.U.B.E. 2, Battle Chef Brigade, Manual Samuel, and Gonner.

Find more content like this at