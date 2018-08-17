Adolf Hitler Is Making a Comedic Comeback in Taika Waititi’s ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Photo: via ComingSoon.net

Welp, Hitler’s back.

Now that’s something you don’t hear every day, but if neo-Nazism can make a comeback, who can’t? In the case, of Hitler, he’s coming back to life in Taika Waititi’s latest and boldest move yet, Jojo Rabbit. And just to make sure it’s done right, Waititi is playing Hitler himself.

Photo: via Movie Web

In his first full-length feature since Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi is playing what seems to be the biggest “fuck-you” role to “racists everywhere.” Played by Waititi himself, a Polynesian Jew, Hitler will get the biggest comedic makeover since Travolta’s hair plugs.

Little Jojo

Photo: via IMDb

Roman Griffin Davis makes his acting debut as little Jojo Betzler who creates an darkly comedic but “ethically inaccurate” imaginary friend who bears a striking resemblance to Adolf Hitler after a grenade accident at Nazi youth camp and discovering that his German mother is sheltering a Jewish child.

Between this and his desperate desire to join the German army, Jojo turns to an imaginary friend, who may or may not have the best of ideas for his impressionable mind.

Scarlett Johansson plays Nazi mom.

Photo: via Collider

While we wait for Black Widow to get her well-deserved solo feature, we get to enjoy her as mother to a German nationalist boy who’s also secretly housing a Jewish child. Although this dark comedy is filming and doesn’t have a release date, it’s expected to land in between the Russo brothers’ back-to-back Avenger films.

We’ll see how she responds to her son’s influence from his imaginary Hitler friend.

And Sam Rockwell plays a Nazi.

Photo: via amny.com

No anti-war satire would be complete without one of the most hilariously dry award-winning actors. Following an Oscar win for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Rockwell is already back with Woman Walks Ahead, opposite Jessica Chastain, who is back already from Sorkin’s impressive fast-paced Molly’s Game.

Rockwell says “Jojo” is the greatest script he’s read in a long time and that he hopes the movie (and his depiction of a Nazi officer) will piss off a lot of racists.

Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen and Thomasin McKenzie are also set to star.