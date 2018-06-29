Fire Up the Annual Mandatory July 4th Playlist

Whether you think America is MAGA or a raging dumpster fire, I think the one thing we Americans can all agree on is that we need a break, and at least one shot of Fireball. Fourth of July offers the perfect holiday to do what we do: throw a party, overeat, and drunkenly fire off explosives.

No Fourth of July party is complete without good food, cold drinks, and a lit music playlist, which is where I come in. Mandatory’s annual Fourth of July Party Playlist is like a five-layer dip that you can double dip with no sideways glances, now that deserves a SKRT, SKRT, SKRT!!!

Teyana Taylor “Hurry” feat. Kanye West

The last of the five Kanye West summer releases got the least hype, but it’s arguably the best of the bunch. Teyana Taylor, best known for making faces melt into the drool emoji in Yeezy’s “Fade” workout video, the modern R&B soulstress flexes her vocal chops over a fire up the fatty guitar strum that evokes memories of Kanye BK (Before Kim).

The Internet – “Roll (Burbank Funk”)



“Roll” has a certain double entendre feel of sounding like it was made for an electric Bird-scooter cruise on the boardwalk or simply rolling into a backyard Fourth of July party armed with fresh-baked edible brownies and homemade mac ’n cheese.

The Carters “Apeshit”

“APESHIT” is the theme song to #PowerCoupleGoals with Beyoncé snagging the mic from JAY-Z (regulated to the kiddie table here) and getting her rap on over Pharrell’s hip-hop pool party-ready production that’s punctuated with Quavo and Offset’s Tourette’s-like ad-libs.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra “Hunnybee”



Crack open the $14 microbrew six pack, unveil the summer (dad) bod, and ride the wave of this lo-fi yacht rock cruiser that could give Christoper Cross FOMO.

Gorillaz “Hollywood” feat: Jamie Principle, Snoop Dogg

“Hollywood” is classic Gorillaz, with special guests like Snoop Dogg and house music legend Jamie Principle firing up the party, while frontman Damon Albarn hangs above the festivities like a cloud–adding a dose of melodic melancholy, which is kind of the perfect way to sum up 2018.

Keys N Krates “Music To My Ears” feat: Tory Lanez

President Trump may not like Canadians, but we appreciate our neighbors to the North, who team up to provide us with the appropriately-titled “Music To My Ears”, a sun-drenched ditty off the electronic group’s excellent new album Cura.