Woman Gets Face Busted Up By Phillie Phanatic’s Wiener Launcher

Photo: Brian Garfinkel (Getty)

Kathy McVay thought the only things she’d have to be on the lookout for at the Cardinals-Phillies game on June 18th were another Phillies win and perhaps a foul ball or two. Instead, McVay was hit right between the eyes with a rogue wiener, and the injuries she suffered were serious enough to send her to the emergency room.

According to WPVI, the infamous Phillies Phanatic hopped on his hot dog launcher in between innings Monday night like he always does, sending duct-taped wieners flying into the stands for several lucky fans. Unfortunately for McVay, instead of chowing down on a delicious dog, she was about to become a hot mess.

“And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam! It hit me like a ton of bricks. My glasses flew,” McVay said.

McVay added that she was unable to make an effort to catch the dog (or at least swat it away) because her shoulder was injured to the point where she was scheduled to have surgery on it that very same week. That was just part of her improbable story captured in an interview for the ages:

How refreshing is it to see somebody like McVay in today’s lawsuit-happy world take one above the beak, see the humor in it and say, “It gives people a good laugh, and if that makes somebody chuckle, then that’s fine,” instead of seeing nothing but dollar signs. Kudos to her for being one of just a handful of people who still understand that shit happens sometimes.

The Phillies are doing their part to take away some of McVay’s pain. They’ve offered free tickets to McVay when she’s ready to come back to the ballpark. Let’s hope those seats are behind the protective netting and any free hot dogs coming her way are just handed to her by an intern.