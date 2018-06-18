“The Sandlot” Cast Reunited At Dodger Stadium For 25th Anniversary

Want to feel old? Hard as it might be to believe, it was over 25-years ago, on a sun-bleached afternoon in Los Angeles when Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez stole home for the Dodgers, capturing the hearts of millions.

So it only seemed fitting that the cast of The Sandlot return to where it all ended, right?

That’s exactly what they did this weekend as the actors who played Bertram, Ham, Repeat, Smalls, Squints, Timmy, Yeah-Yeah and DeNunez all made their way to Chavez Ravine to watch the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants.

It was all part of a promotion put on by the Dodgers, who not only had The Sandlot crew in attendance but gave them all-access passes into the clubhouse where they met some of their favorite big-leaguers.

Saved the best for last. Met my ginger brother @redturn2 ! Good win today! Just saying @dodgers #sandlot25th may be a good luck charm 🍀 pic.twitter.com/eQOJIJDs4K — Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) June 17, 2018

Dubbed ‘Sandlot Night’, each of the characters were introduced along the third base line, though there was some obvious disappointment when fans noticed one rather important character was missing.

Actor Michael Vitar, who played Benny “The Jet,” was sadly nowhere to be found.

Vitar, a Los Angeles based firefighter, has kept a somewhat low profile after a 2015 arrest on Halloween in which he allegedly beat up a man so badly the victim claims they have permanent brain damage.

Perhaps Vitar will make it to the Marlins-Phillies game on Sunday, July 15 as the cast is reportedly set to make a second reunion appearance, this time with commemorative bobblesheads for the first 2,000 fans.