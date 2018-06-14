Here’s How Much Money The World Cup Champs Will Make

Photo: Matthew Ashton – AMA (Getty)

Although the United States will not be playing in the 2018 World Cup, there’s still plenty of incentive to watch. There’s also plenty of reasons for those playing, too, because the final payouts each team will receive are insane.

So how much money is available, you ask? Around $400 million dollars.

HowMuch.net broke down the payout scale for all 32 teams in the 2018 World Cup, which includes a hefty $8 million dollar “prize” for the last place team. Each team who places 17th or lower will also receive the same $8 million dollar payout.

For those who can reach the second round of games, the payout increases to $12 million for a final placing of 9th through 16th. As for those in the 5th through 9th group, they’ll bring home a very respectable $18 million. But those figures seem rather paltry in comparison to the top four slots.

Five percent of the entire $400 million dollar pie — $22 million — will be awarded to the 4th place team. For the 3rd place finisher, they’ll command an additional two million and a final tally of $24 million.

Come the championship game, the 2018 World Cup runner-up will be able to sooth their heartbreak with $28 million, while the winners break the bank with a record-breaking $38 million dollar “prize.”

In comparison, each player on the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles received 112,000 bucks.

Sounds like good news for Argentina — led by Lionel Messi — along with annual powerhouse’s Brazil and Germany, all of whom are among the favorites to be playing in the 2018 World Cup championship game.