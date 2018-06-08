This Week In Trailers: From “Halloween” to “Widows”

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that have debuted this week dive in for all the thrills, laughs, and first looks below!

Amazon Studios’ remake of the classic horror film debuted its first look. Directed by Call Me by Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino the film stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and Jessica Harper of the original Suspiria. It’s set to arrive in theaters in theaters on November 2 .

Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Oscar winner Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. From Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), Widows debuts November 16 .

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.” The sequel hits theaters on November 21 .

Based on true events, White Boy Rick is set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, and tells the moving story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer, before he was dropped by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison. White Boy Rick stars newcomer Richie Merritt as Ricky Wershe Jr., and Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club, The Dark Tower) as Ricky’s father, Richard Wershe Sr. The film arrives September 21 .

On the run in the year 1987, Autobot Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town in this spin-off from the Transformers franchise. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug. Bumblebee will be released on December 21 .

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are. The film debuts February 8, 2019 .

Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future. From producer Peter Jackson, Mortal Engines will hit theaters on December 14 .

The drama is about the hunt and capture of the Nazi war criminal, Adolf Eichmann, in Argentina in the 1960s. Oscar Isaac stars as Peter Malkin, the Mossad member and head of a group of Israeli spies who took him down. Eichmann had murdered Malkin’s sister and her children and was the organizer of the transport of Jews to concentration camps in Europe. He escaped to Austria and then to Argentina after WWII.

Old Man and the Gun is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession. The Old Man and the Gun is set to hit theaters September 28 .

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Shameik Moore, star of The Get Down and Dope, voices Miles Morales in the film, and he is joined by Liev Schreiber as Kingping, Mahershala Ali Miles’ Uncle Aaron, Brian Tyree Henry Miles’ father Jefferson, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mother Rio, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, with Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, and Jake Johnson as Peter Parker.The animated feature will swing into theaters on December 14, 2018 .

In this new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons. The cast of A Star is Born also includes Andrew Silverstein (aka Andrew Dice Clay), with Dave Chappelle and Sam Elliott. The feature will arrive in theaters on October 5 .

Lisbeth Salander, the cult figure and title character of the acclaimed Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson, will return to the screen in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, a first-time adaptation of the recent global bestseller written by David Lagercrantz. Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, the star of The Crown, will play the outcast vigilante defender under the direction of Fede Alvarez, the director of 2016’s breakout thriller Don’t Breathe. The Girl in the Spider’s Web will be released on October 19, 2018 .

From the creative mind of Oscar nominee Steven Knight comes a daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller. Baker Dill (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her – and their young son – from her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) by taking him out to sea on a fishing excursion, only to throw him to the sharks and leave him for dead. Karen’s appearance thrusts Dill back into a life he’d tried to forget, and as he struggles between right and wrong, his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems. Serenity will be released in theaters on October 19 .

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is the much-anticipated culmination of one of the most beloved animated film franchises in history. As Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind. The film debuts on March 1, 2019 .

Bad Times at the El Royale is said to take place in the 1960s at a rundown hotel, centering on a cast of characters whose own shady agendas will violently collide: “Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell.” Hailing form the direct of The Cabin in the Woods, the film is set to hit theaters on October 5 .

In the new Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role of Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Judy Greer plays Karen Strode, the daughter of Curtis’ character, and Andi Matichak (Orange Is the New Black, Underground) plays Allyson, the granddaughter of Laurie Strode. Halloween opens in theaters on October 19 .

