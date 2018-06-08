Foo Fighters Prank Swedish Crowd By Having Fake Dave Grohl Fall Off Stage

Photo: Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post (Getty)

It seemed like only yesterday when Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl thought he was jumping onto a portion of the stage in Gothenberg, Sweden. Instead, he landed in the security pit and broke his leg.

Well, it has already been three years since Grohl’s horrific leg injury. Afterwards, he promised he would come back, living up to said promise by returning to the stage on a stretcher just an hour later to finish out the show. He and the Foos would only miss a couple of dates before completing the rest of the tour with a massive throne for Grohl, one that would later be borrowed by Axl Rose after he busted his foot while falling off a riser during GNR’s reunion tour.

According to Rolling Stone, the band sure as shit didn’t forget what happened in 2015 when they took the same stage earlier this week for the first time since the gruesome injury. By that, we mean they sent out a stunt double dressed as Grohl and had him fall off the stage just to make the majority of the crowd pee a little bit as if history was repeating itself.

Thankfully for those in attendance, the real Dave Grohl quickly assumed the position and let the crowd know their chain had just been yanked.

If you’re keeping score at home, between coming back out to finish the show three years ago on a stretcher to his off the charts sense of humor, Dave Grohl has cracked the top five on the list of guys who can plow my sister. He might be the last mainstream guy on the planet who’s still pure rock and roll to the core.