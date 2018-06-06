Culture / Sports
padres fan chugs beer

Female Padres Fan Catches Foul Ball With Beer, Chugs It

by
Hand of woman holding cup of beer in baseball stadium. Photo: Steve Prezant (Getty)

Fellas, forget your favorite Instagram model — yes, even Elizabeth Turner. You want a woman like Gabby DiMarco instead. Trust us.

The San Diego native was at the Padres game Tuesday night when she caught a foul ball …WITH HER BEER. Turning her coolness up to 11, she immediately chugged said beer with her new souvenir still in the cup.

It’s a bad ass move that’s made her go viral.

Here’s our hero celebrating her foul ball catch of the night: