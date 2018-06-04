Culture / Entertainment
flawed fictional weapons, worst fictional weapons

RANKED! The 14 Most Flawed Iconic Fictional Weapons

by

There are a ton of kickass weapons in our favorite fictional worlds. However, while there are those we’d pay big money just to have at our disposal, that can’t be said of them all. The sad truth is, some of the most iconic weapons are also the most flawed. This can come from overall design, danger factor, how they’re used or any combination of the three. How do they rank against one another in their impracticality? Let’s find out!

Anyone care to counter our arguments?