RANKED! The 14 Most Flawed Iconic Fictional Weapons

14. Batarang (Batman)

It’s a wonderful toy, but mainly because if you read more into it’s name… it’s intended to just be a boomerang. These can be dangerous to the thrower for sure, but not in the hands of Batman. He tends to use them as a blunt object, but really, if one were to throw a boomerang at someone and strike them, the whole boomerang part of returning to the thrower goes out the window. Now we’re just talking about a bunch of lost batarangs for Batman, or ones he just has to go pick up. Then, in the Christopher Nolan interpretation, the batarang transformed into ones with sharp edges, functioning sort of like a ninja star. While this is likely more efficient in a fight, you’re still going to lose a ton of them; the boomerang aspect still goes out the window. Maybe just change the name of these things, Bats...