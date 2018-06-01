Yeezy Goes Big with Jet Set Listening Party in Wyoming

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Say what you will about Kanye West, but the pop music provocateur never does anything by the book. For example: hosting a super-exclusive listening party at his fabled Wyoming music studio last night.

Mr. West jetted select music insiders and influencers (my invite must have gotten lost in the junk folder) on his own dime to listen to his still untitled new solo LP, which is set to arrive today for us mere mortals.

Wyoming A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

The outdoor listening party was held at West’s fabled Jackson Hole retreat, where he’s been hibernating working on five albums, including Pusha-T’s Daytona (which fired the first shot in the ongoing Drake beef), his LP team-up with Kid Cudi (reportedly out June 8), a much-anticipated album by Nas (June 15) and a release by his Fade work out partner Teyana Taylor (June 22).

If you got a bad case of FOMO, there’s already Kanye Listening Party merchandise popping up on social media along with up-to-the-minute humblebrags under the hashtag #Wyoming.